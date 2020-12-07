Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm weather before rain chances return this week

El Paso saw another seasonal afternoon with highs topping out in the low 60s and calm winds.

We expect to continue to see mild afternoons with calm winds this week as a high pressure system takes over the Borderland area.

Our warmest afternoons this week are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with forecast highs in the upper 60s. Thankfully, however, temperatures will stay away from record heat.

A storm system is expected to arrive Thursday along with a cold front, producing strong winds and rain chances.

Highs are expected to dip to the 50s Saturday through much of the following workweek.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.