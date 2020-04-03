Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm weather before our next wave moves in

Another day of breezy and gusty conditions for El Paso on Thursday, but winds are expected to soon die down.

Expect a beautiful weather Friday through Saturday, before our next wave arrives Sunday.

Breezy conditions are expected Sunday and Monday, with a brief cool down Monday as a cold front arrives Monday.

We will see calm and beautiful weather Tuesday, before a much stronger storm system impacts our weather starting Wednesday.

We will see a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday of next week, with strong winds Thursday and Friday.

We could see our second high wind event Friday, which would entail sustained winds of 40+ mph and gusts of 60+ mph.