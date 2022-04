El Paso is expected to finally see a brief break from these strong gusts for at least one day, before gusty conditions return for much of next week.

Forecast for 04/29/2022

A weak low pressure system is expected to produce gusty conditions Sunday through much of next week, with temperatures lingering in the low 90s.

Strong winds are expected to return Friday and Saturday of next week.

