EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A high pressure system is expected to take over these next couple of days before a storm system takes over this weekend.

Forecast for 05/04/2022

Expect calm conditions Thursday and Friday with highs exceeding the 90s Friday and nearing triple digits Saturday.

A storm system is expected to produce strong winds Saturday through Monday, which means gusty and dusty conditions will take over for your Mother’s Day weekend.

Next week, El Paso is expecting to see back to back windy and gusty conditions. Windy season is hanging on a bit longer.

