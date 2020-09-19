Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm conditions through the weekend

Afternoon highs stayed below average (87°), breaking the short lived streak of 90° weather for El Paso.

Easterly winds were to thank for the slight cool down Friday afternoon, and it will be the easterly winds that keep us from the 90s this weekend.

Afternoon highs will slowly warm to the 90s next week, as we kick off the fall season Tuesday.

Sept. 22nd, is the Fall Equinox, a day in which we receive equal amount of hours during the day and night.

After this date, we slowly begin to see longer nights and shorter days, leading to the winter solstice, Dec. 21, which not only marks the first day of winter, but also the shortest day and longest night.

