Pleasant weather is what El Paso can expect this week, before back-to-back cold fronts move through the region.

Forecast for 03/14/2022

The Sun City could see its first 80 degrees this year Wednesday, followed by a cold front that is expected to produce strong winds and drop afternoon highs to the low 70s.

Calm and warm weather is expected Friday and Saturday before a strong cold front moves in Sunday.

This cold front is expected to produce very strong winds and drop afternoon highs to the 60s Monday.

