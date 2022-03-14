Pleasant weather is what El Paso can expect this week, before back-to-back cold fronts move through the region.
The Sun City could see its first 80 degrees this year Wednesday, followed by a cold front that is expected to produce strong winds and drop afternoon highs to the low 70s.
Calm and warm weather is expected Friday and Saturday before a strong cold front moves in Sunday.
This cold front is expected to produce very strong winds and drop afternoon highs to the 60s Monday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm conditions these next couple of days
- El Paso Rhinos’ NA3HL team advances to next round of 2022 Fraser Cup Playoffs
- International court to issue ruling on allegations of genocide against Russia
- Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours
- Wrestling legend Scott Hall dead at 63