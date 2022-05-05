El Paso is expecting to see one more day of calm weather conditions, before winds begin to strengthen this weekend.
A storm system is expected to produce strong winds and blowing dust Saturday through Monday, putting a damper on many El Pasoans’ outdoor plans this weekend.
Winds are expected to peak at 35 mph Saturday and Sunday and 25 mph on Monday with temperatures expected to warm to the mid to upper 90s.
