Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm conditions for the next few days

El Paso will see calm conditions for a few days before strong winds return to the Borderland.

A cold front is expected to move through our area Thursday into Friday, producing breezy conditions and slightly cooler weather on Friday.

The good news for those of you with outdoor plans this weekend is we expect calm and warm conditions both Saturday and Sunday.

As of now, we are forecasting back-to-back windy days starting Monday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: