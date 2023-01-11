EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting calm conditions and slightly cooler weather Thursday, before a slow warming trend kicks in Friday.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, producing strong winds and a slight chance for rain.

Better rain chances are expected Tuesday, as a stronger cold front moves in.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/11/2022

