EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting calm and warm weather as we kick off the first week of January.

A high pressure system is taking over, producing clear skies and above average temperatures.

El Paso does expect breezy conditions Friday, before clearing out this weekend.

The reason for this change is a weak cold front that is expected to cool temperatures to the low 60s.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/03/2022

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.