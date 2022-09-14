EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and calm conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Forecast for 09/14/2022

A high pressure system is taking over, warming afternoon highs to the low to mid 90s Thursday through the weekend.

Drier air will move over our area, squashing rain chances for the rest of the week.

Rain chances are expected to return next week with highs dropping back to the 80s.

