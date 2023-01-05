EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected a warm afternoon Friday, with cooler air moving in this weekend.

An upper wave is expected to push in cooler air Saturday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Beautiful weather will prevail Friday through the beginning of next week, before our next strong cold front moves in Wednesday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 01/05/2022

