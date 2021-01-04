Exclusive 9 day forecast: Calm and sunny weather for the start of 2021

El Paso saw afternoon highs top out at 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm for the first full week of 2021.

A high pressure system has taken over the region, producing calm winds and sunny skies. A cold front will soon move through the region, bringing the mild temperatures down to near seasonal.

This cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs nearly 10°, to the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Winds won’t be much of an issue as they will remain light through much of this workweek.

The next cold front is expected this weekend.

Temperatures will go from the low 60s Thursday and Friday, to the low 50s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

Winds will also begin to strengthen, as we expect up to 30 mph on Saturday, and 25 mph on Tuesday of the following workweek as another cold front is expected to track through that afternoon.

