Exclusive 9 day forecast: Brief break from storm chances



El Paso has seen some very strong storms as of late, causing power outages, downed trees, and property damage.

Forecast for 07/12/2021

Good news is we expect a brief break from these strong storms in the forecast.

Bad news is we are expecting it to be brief.

There is a chance for heavy rainfall Thursday, possible strong storms Friday and Sunday.

This means you should be getting and keeping your sandbags handy, securing outdoor decorations, and making sure you are ready for another round of this year’s relentless monsoon.

All the rain has taken El Paso out of a drought and kept afternoon highs below average.

We expect highs to stay in the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week through the beginning of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: