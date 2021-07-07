Exclusive 9 day forecast: Brief break from rain chances this week

El Paso will take a brief break from the rain chances these next few days, before we see another round of possible heavy rainfall.

Forecast for 07/07/2021

A high pressure system will take over the region, allowing for afternoon highs to warm close to triple digit highs.

A cold front is expected to move through the area, cooling afternoon highs to the mid 90s Sunday, with the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Storm chances will continue in the forecast through the beginning of next week.

