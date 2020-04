We saw another beautiful spring day, but stronger winds are in the forecast.

An upper wave will produce breezy to windy conditions Thursday through Friday, before a cold front produces windy conditions on Saturday.

We expect to see winds peaking 35 mph Saturday with highs in low 80s.

We will see breezy to windy conditions Sunday through Tuesday.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, with the warmest day in the forecast Friday with highs in the upper 80s.