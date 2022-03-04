El Paso is expecting back to back cold fronts this weekend, which in turn are expected to produce breezy to windy conditions.
We expect breezy conditions Saturday, with potentially a Wind Advisory (25-35 mph winds) Sunday.
The cold fronts will drop afternoon highs to the low 70s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.
A third cold front is expected Tuesday of next week, producing breezy conditions and much cooler afternoon highs that afternoon.
