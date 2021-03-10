Exclusive 9 day forecast: Breezy to windy conditions before the next cold front hits

El Paso will continue to see breezy to windy conditions Thursday and Friday, before stronger winds and cooler weather returns this weekend.

Forecast for 03/10/2021

A cold front will drop afternoon highs to the upper 50s Saturday and produce 35mph winds through Sunday.

Monday is expected to be much warmer, with breezy conditions, before the next wave moves in and strengthens winds to 35mph.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s much of next week.

