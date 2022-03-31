El Paso is expecting a breezy Friday as an upper wave moves through, with 10-20 mph winds.

Forecast for 03/31/2022

Winds are expected to subside late Friday and give way to beautiful weather this weekend.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s and produce strong winds Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will briefly warm to the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling back to the mid 70s Thursday as the next cold front moves through.

