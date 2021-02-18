Exclusive 9 day forecast: Breezy and warm Saturday

El Paso struggled to top out at 50 degrees Thursday afternoon, as cold air once again took ahold of the region.
Temperatures will slowly begin to warm Friday, before another cold front hits Sunday.
Temperatures will warm to the 70s Saturday and the approaching cold front will produce breezy conditions that afternoon, before temperatures drop to the 60s Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures are expected to warm to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Spring is making a comeback!
