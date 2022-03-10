A strong storm system is expected to bring lots of changes to the Borderland area Friday.

Forecast for 03/10/2022

Expect a big drop in temperatures Friday afternoon as highs top out in the low 50s. Rain chances will also be possible Friday morning, before drying out Friday afternoon.

Winds are not expected to be as strong, with Northerly winds 15-20 mph in El Paso.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm this weekend back to seasonal, before potentially registering our first 80 degree mark of the year next week.

Speaking of this weekend, Daylight Saving Time officially starts Sunday, so make sure to spring forward one hour!

Officially starts Sunday March 13th, 2022.

