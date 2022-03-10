A strong storm system is expected to bring lots of changes to the Borderland area Friday.
Expect a big drop in temperatures Friday afternoon as highs top out in the low 50s. Rain chances will also be possible Friday morning, before drying out Friday afternoon.
Winds are not expected to be as strong, with Northerly winds 15-20 mph in El Paso.
Temperatures will slowly begin to warm this weekend back to seasonal, before potentially registering our first 80 degree mark of the year next week.
Speaking of this weekend, Daylight Saving Time officially starts Sunday, so make sure to spring forward one hour!
Stay safe and weather aware on KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Aggies All-Access: Behind the scenes with New Mexico State’s Chris Jans
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Big drop in temperatures Friday
- UTEP’s stay in C-USA Tournament ends with overtime loss to Middle Tennessee in quarterfinals
- Emilio Delgado, longtime ‘Sesame Street’ actor who played Luis, dies
- Operation Lone Star created ‘no-go zones’ for border cartels and human traffickers, state officials say