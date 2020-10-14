Exclusive 9 day forecast: Big drop in temperatures by week’s end

El Paso matched the record high of 91 degrees Tuesday afternoon and the city is about to near the all time record high for the month of October.

The hottest El Paso has been during October is 96 degrees, which was last set in 2015. Now, the Sun City will come close Wednesday with a forecast high of 95. If we hit this forecast high, we would also break the daily record high of 92 degrees set back in 2015.

Thankfully, a cold front is tracking our way and is expected to arrive Thursday morning, dropping afternoon highs to the low 80s and then mid 70s Friday.

Winds will be rather strong Thursday at about 30 mph with breezy conditions Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures quickly rebound to the upper 80s Saturday, possibly 90s Sunday, before another cool down takes place next week.

The next cold front is expected Sunday evening, producing breezy conditions overnight, and dropping afternoon highs to the low 80s.

We expect to stay in the low 80s through much of next week.

