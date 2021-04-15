Exclusive 9 day forecast: Big cool down expected this weekend

El Paso is expecting a cooler afternoon Friday, after a cold front swept through the area and produced strong winds Thursday.
Expect highs in the mid to low 70s Friday, before another cold front arrives Saturday, producing much cooler weather and slight chances for rain.
As the cold front moves in, expect rain chances and gusty conditions throughout the weekend.
A slow warming trend will kick in Tuesday and last through much of next week.
