Exclusive 9 day forecast: Big cool down expected next week

El Paso matched record highs Tuesday of 94°.

Every single day this week, we expect to near or break record highs as a strong high pressure system continues to take hold of the region.

We expect to break record heat Friday and possibly Saturday.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, producing strong winds and cooler weather.

El Paso is expected to hit 86 degrees Sunday, and then drop to 80 degrees Monday. Afternoon highs are then expected to stay in the low 80s for much of next week.

