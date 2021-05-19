Exclusive 9 day forecast: Better storm chances this weekend

Forecast for 05/19/2021

El Paso received some rain Wednesday afternoon and is expecting another round this weekend.

The next storm system is expected Saturday, producing the possibility of strong storms in the afternoon, with lingering rain chances Sunday.

Expect much drier weather Monday through much of next week.

