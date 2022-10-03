EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will begin to see an increase in moisture this week, increasing our rain chances for the next few days.
This increase in moisture and cloud cover will help keep afternoon highs in the 70s.
This means you may want to carry a light sweater with you as overnight lows drop to the 50s and highs stay in the mid to upper 70s.
Better rain chances are expected Wednesday and Thursday of this week as we could also see the possibility of heavy rainfall.
Make sure to stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
