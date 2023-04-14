EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting beautiful weather this weekend.

A high pressure system is expected to take over Saturday through the beginning of next week, producing clear skies and calm winds.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm after a cold front moved in Friday. This means we expect highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

We are looking at an upper wave moving in next week, producing back-to-back windy days.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 04/14/2023

