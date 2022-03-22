El Paso is expecting a slow warming trend this week along with quiet weather as a high pressure system takes over.
In short, beautiful weather this week in El Paso!
The next storm system seems to arrive Monday into Tuesday, producing strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs to the 70s Wednesday.
It should be noted that temperatures are expected to warm to the upper 80s Saturday through Monday, with possible record highs Sunday!
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
