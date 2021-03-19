Exclusive 9 day forecast: Beautiful weather for the first day of Spring, before strong winds return

Expect a warm and calm first day of Spring Saturday.
A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, producing gusty conditions Sunday and strong winds Monday.
Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 60s Monday after topping out in the 80s Sunday.
The second cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping temperatures to the upper 50s Wednesday. Gusty conditions are expected both days.
