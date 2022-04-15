El Paso is expecting calm and warm weather for Easter Weekend as a high pressure system takes over.
Temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with calm winds.
As a high pressure system continues to take over, temperatures are expected to top at 90 degrees for the first time this year on Monday through much of next week.
Our next potential big wind event is expected Friday and Saturday of next week as a cold front begins to track through the region.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
