If you have plans of the Big Game this weekend, you’re in luck! Beautiful weather is expected Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a look at your Big Game forecast:

Sunday’s Big Game forecast.

Afternoon highs are expected to dip to the mid 60s Saturday, before warming to the 70s Sunday through the beginning of next week.

The next cold front is expected Thursday, dropping temperatures to the low 60s, windy conditions and a slight chance for rain.

Temperatures will continue to drop to the 50s Friday through much of next weekend.