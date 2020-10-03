Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front moves in Sunday

El Paso hit 90 degrees Friday, staying above average and about 6 degrees shy from the record set back in 1973.

Near record heat will continue Saturday, as we expect to stay 2 degrees shy from the record of 94 degrees, which was set back in 2000.

A very weak backdoor cold front moves in Sunday, which is expected to slightly cool our afternoon highs to the upper 80s.

Afternoon highs will then warm to the low 90s Monday through Wednesday, nearing the record high each day.

