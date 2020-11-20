Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front is expected Sunday

El Paso broke the previous record high of 79 degrees Thursday afternoon, topping out at 85 degrees.

Record heat is expected once again Friday afternoon, as a high pressure system continues to take over the Borderland area.

Thankfully, a backdoor cold front is tracking our way and expected to arrive Sunday.

This cold front will produce breezy to windy conditions Sunday and Monday, with afternoon highs in the low 70s Sunday through Tuesday.

Another cold front will create strong winds Tuesday afternoon and cool afternoon highs to the upper 60s Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be warm, with highs in the low 70s, clear skies and calm winds.

The next cold front is expected Friday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s on Saturday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.