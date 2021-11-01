Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front expected Wednesday

El Paso is expecting calm weather Tuesday for Dia De Los Muertos, before a backdoor cold front moves in Wednesday.

Forecast for 11/01/2021

Expect breezy conditions Wednesday night as the backdoor cold front tracks our way, and cool weather Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the low 70s Thursday, brining afternoon highs closer to seasonal.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the upper 70s Friday through much of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: