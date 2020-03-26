Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back windy days this week

After a breezy Wednesday afternoon, El Paso and Las Cruces are expecting windy conditions Thursday and Friday.

A cold front is moving into our area from the west, producing 30 mph winds Thursday. There will be an increase in cloud cover, and as the cold front nears, we could see a slight chance for light showers in El Paso and Las Cruces.

The cold front is expected to arrive Friday morning, not only cooling El Paso down to the low 70s, but also producing 40 mph winds Friday afternoon.

The cooler air will stick around through Saturday, dropping our afternoon highs to the low 60s.

Breezy conditions will continue Sunday, before the next windy day is expected Monday.