Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back windy days this week

Windy season has finally arrived and El Paso can expect strong winds for the next several days.

Forecast for 03/09/2021

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for El Paso and Las Cruces as weather conditions will stay dry and windy. This means any fire that develops can and will spread rather quickly, so outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

In fact here is a Tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department banning outdoor burning:

Tweet issued Tuesday by Sunland Park Fire Department.

We are expecting 20-30 mph winds Thursday and Friday, before the next cold front hits, strengthening the winds Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast sustained wind speeds this week.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 70s Wednesday through Friday, before cooling to the low 60s this weekend.

Make sure to tie down any loose outdoor decorations and have your trash/recycling bins secured as we expect back to back windy days this week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: