Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back cold fronts this workweek

After a cold front swept across the area this weekend, El Paso is expected to see a hard freeze Sunday overnight.

Forecast overnight lows are expected in the low 20s with a windchill in the teens Sunday night going into Monday morning.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the low mid to low 50s Monday through Wednesday as the next cold front is expected Tuesday.

Strong winds will accompany the cold front Tuesday, easing up Wednesday.

The next cold front is expected Friday, producing strong winds and cooler weather this coming weekend.

