One of three cold fronts will finally move through the area, cooling afternoon highs to seasonal temperatures.
The first one arrives Wednesday afternoon, the second one arrives Friday and the third one this week arrives Sunday, dropping temperatures to the low 70s.
Next week, we are looking at potentially dropping to the upper 60s with strong winds as another cold front moves through.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
- NMSU cruises to 62-51 win over UC Irvine in first home game in 615 days
- UTEP begins Golding era with win over WNMU, 85-57
- Aggies’ offense explodes to open season with dominant victory over Western New Mexico
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back cold fronts expected this week
- “Madness” from the start: El Pasoan shares his experience at Astroworld