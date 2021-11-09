Exclusive 9 day forecast: Back to back cold fronts expected this week

One of three cold fronts will finally move through the area, cooling afternoon highs to seasonal temperatures.

The first one arrives Wednesday afternoon, the second one arrives Friday and the third one this week arrives Sunday, dropping temperatures to the low 70s.

Next week, we are looking at potentially dropping to the upper 60s with strong winds as another cold front moves through.

