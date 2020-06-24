Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another round of strong storms

El Paso missed out on rainfall, but definitely felt the strong winds associated with the storms that developed late Tuesday night.

Severe storms brewed across the region, but stayed away from both El Paso and Las Cruces.

Wednesday afternoon will present another opportunity for El Paso to see strong storms, although moisture will be limited.

We will have the same scenario as Tuesday: Storm chances will be limited, but if they do develop, we could see severe storms.

Afternoon highs will once again struggle to hit the century mark Wednesday, but we will soon see triple digits in the forecast Thursday through the weekend.

