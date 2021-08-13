Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another round of possible flooding Saturday

El Paso saw flooding in East, Northeast and parts of West El Paso as a slow moving storm dumped heavy rainfall.

Forecast for 08/13/2021

We expect a similar scenario Saturday and Sunday, with the possibility of Flash Flooding throughout the city.

Make sure to get your sandbags ready to go as rain chances are here to stay all weekend and into much of next week.

Our soils are so saturated, that any excess moisture will lead to flooding.

