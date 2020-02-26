Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold front on the way!

A cold front moved in Tuesday morning, and produced windy conditions Tuesday afternoon.

The cold air from that cold front will continue to filter in, cooling down the region even more Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 50s in the El Paso, and upper 40s in Las Cruces.

A high pressure system will take over the region and allow us to see beautiful and warm weather through the weekend.

Afternoon highs will begin to warm Thursday through Sunday, with afternoon highs in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front is expected to move in Sunday into Monday, producing windy conditions Sunday, and a slight chance of rain Monday.