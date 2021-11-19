Exclusive 9 day forecast: Another cold front is tracking our way this weekend

A high pressure system is taking over this weekend, warming afternoon highs near record highs Saturday.

Forecast for 11/19/2021

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday, producing strong winds and dropping highs to the upper 60s, which is rather seasonal for El Paso.

Another, much stronger storm system, is expected to arrive next week, producing rain chances and possible rain chances just in time for Thanksgiving Day!

We are still too far out to truly nail down the exact timing of this system, so make sure to stay updated with your Local Weather Authority on air and online on KTSM 9 News.

