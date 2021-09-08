Exclusive 9 day forecast: Above average temperatures this week

El Paso is expected to continue to see warm and dry weather this week, before we see a slight cool down and the return of rain chances next week.

Forecast for 09/08/2021

Afternoon highs are expected in the mid to upper 90s this week.

Moisture is expected to make a comeback next week, increasing our rain chances starting Tuesday through much of next week.

The only good news is that these rain chances are expected to be slight and not widespread whatsoever.

Make sure to stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

