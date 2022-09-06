El Paso is expecting to see highs in the mid to low 90s.

Forecast for 09/06/2022

This is all thanks to a high pressure system that is dominating much of the western United States.

It is this same high pressure that is causing record heat in places like California, Nevada and Arizona.

Back at home, El Paso does not expect to match or break any record highs this week, but we do expect to feel the heat.

Rain chances will also stay limited, as moisture is going to be suppressed these next few days.

What is more, smoke from nearby wildfires is expected to make its way into our area by week’s end, affect people with respiratory illnesses. That same smoke is also expected to produce beautiful sunsets and sunrises.

It won’t be until the weekend, when we expect a cold front to arrive and clear us out from the smoke and allow afternoon highs to drop to the low 80s once again.

As of now, there is a slight chance for rain on Saturday.

