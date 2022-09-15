EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting pleasant weather through the weekend.
Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 90s with calm winds and no rain chances Friday through Sunday.
This is all thanks to a high pressure system that has parked over our region.
This means warm and calm weather for Friday night football.
Tropical moisture will move through our area bringing rain chances back to the forecast Tuesday of next week.
With tropical moisture comes the possibility of heavy rainfall, so make sure to have your sandbags ready for next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest headlines:
- Cirque du Soleil kicks off show tonight in El Paso
- Pair of pit bulls attack Colorado boy, his 89-year-old grandmother
- EP Health presents $50K check to EP Fighting Hunger
- More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas
- Texas doctor allegedly tampered with IV bags, arrested
- EP Library Resumes U.S. Passport Application Services
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.