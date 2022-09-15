EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting pleasant weather through the weekend.

Forecast for 09/15/2022

Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 90s with calm winds and no rain chances Friday through Sunday.

This is all thanks to a high pressure system that has parked over our region.

This means warm and calm weather for Friday night football.

Tropical moisture will move through our area bringing rain chances back to the forecast Tuesday of next week.

With tropical moisture comes the possibility of heavy rainfall, so make sure to have your sandbags ready for next week.

