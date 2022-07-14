EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see back-to-back days of triple digit highs.
Rain chances will be very limited for the Sun City up until Tuesday of next week.
It is also Tuesday when we expect to see potentially the last day of 100 degrees for the week.
Temperatures will slowly begin to cool to the mid 90s next week.
