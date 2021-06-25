Exclusive 9 day forecast: A strong cold front expected Sunday

El Paso is expected to see one more day of triple digit highs, before temperatures drop to the upper 80s Sunday.

Forecast for 06/25/2021

This cold front is expected to keep afternoon highs in the 80s through at least Friday of next week.

Along with the cooler weather, El Paso is also expected to see strong storm chances Sunday through much of next week.

In fact, we are expecting to see the possibility of heavy rainfall Monday through Wednesday, which could lead to the potential for street and minor flooding.

Have your umbrellas ready all next week, and stay updated for your latest forecast with KTSM 9 News.

Stay safe and weather aware on air and online.

