El Paso is expecting beautiful weather Saturday before back-to-back windy days return to the forecast.

Forecast for 04/08/2022

There is a cold front that is expected Tuesday going into Wednesday, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 60s.

As a cold front tracks our way, we expect below wind advisory level winds Sunday through Monday (15-25mph), before we see a possible high wind event Tuesday (30-40 mph).

Before the cold front arrives, we are expecting upper 80s as our afternoon highs this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Calmer weather is expected at the end of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: