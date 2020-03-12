Exclusive 9 day forecast: A look at the timing of El Paso’s rain chances

As the storm system continues to move toward the Borderland area, cloud cover will continue to increase, along with the chances for rain.

Our best chance for showers and storms will be Thursday.

We will see possible showers Thursday morning with an isolated storm early Thursday evening.

We could see a light drizzle for the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, and then it looks like we should dry out by late Friday afternoon.

It does look like we are in for a beautiful weekend, before our next round of storms kick in Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.