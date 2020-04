We are on track to see our first 90 degree day of the year Friday, with possible record highs next week.

A high pressure system will take over starting Thursday, producing very warm temperatures.

In fact, we expect to see a heat wave for the last week of April.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid 90s starting Sunday into much of next week.

This would mean we could be setting new record highs as we end April and jump into May.

The heat is on!